6 winners, 6 losers from Bengals preseason finale vs Commanders
- Money Mac continues to be clutch
- Johnson couldn't have done much more
- Browning won QB2 job
- Siemian probably doesn't make the team
- Taylor is clearly on roster bubble
- Disappointing preseason for Kirkland
Winners
Bengals DL
Remember how I said Johnson probably wasn't going to make the team because of the competition on the roster? It's deep. The first two drives for the Commanders were ended by the Bengals defensive line, as Owen Carney (another impressive player who probably won't make the roster) sacked Jacoby Brissett to end the drive.
Jake Browning
Good for Browning for being able to go from the likely QB3 to now the likely QB2. The former Washington product joined the Bengals in 2021 and was on the practice squad the past two years but he battled hard this summer and his performance in the preseason finale was impressive enough that he likely won the backup QB job.
Browning finished the night completing all six of his pass attempts for 42 yards and a touchdown. He would have had another highlight to add to his reel but Trey Hill's facemask penalty took that off the board.
Tanner Hudson
The Bengals are for sure keeping Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample on their 53-man roster. That likely leaves one spot open and most seem to think that Mitchell Wilcox will land that final spot. Tanner Hudson, however, has looked really good this preseason and had another good performance in the preseason finale.
As Mike Petraglia notes in the post below, he would have had more yards had Trey Hill's penalty not wiped out a big play but even still, he made the most out of his final opportunity. I wouldn't be shocked if he does make the team.