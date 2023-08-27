6 winners, 6 losers from Bengals preseason finale vs Commanders
- Money Mac continues to be clutch
- Johnson couldn't have done much more
- Browning won QB2 job
- Siemian probably doesn't make the team
- Taylor is clearly on roster bubble
- Disappointing preseason for Kirkland
Losers
Trey Hill
Bengals fans can agree on one thing after the preseason finale and that's that Trey Hill should not make the final roster. Hill, a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Georgia, has been kept around as a backup center but with Max Scharping taking snaps at center this summer paired with Hill's lackluster performances, it's time to cut bait and move on.
In the preseason finale, Hill had a terrible facemask penalty that wiped out what would have been a nice play from Jake Browning to Tanner Hudson. Joe Goodberry noted that Hill has been called for a penalty once every 36 snaps and should not make the roster. I'd agree with him there, as would most Bengals fans.
Trevor Siemian
In Siemian's defense, he played the best he had all preseason but unfortunately for him, Jake Browning played better and likely won the QB2 job as a result. Siemian might have sealed the deal that he wouldn't be backing up Joe Burrow when he threw an interception in the final seconds of the second quarter.
Allan George
George had a decent rookie season considering he went undrafted and plays cornerback in a pass-happy league. That being said, he was beat by Tinsley on a play that was originally ruled a touchdown. It was later ruled that Tinsley was down at the 1-yard line but the important thing here is that George, who is fighting for a roster spot, needs all of the help he can get this preseason and this didn't help his case.