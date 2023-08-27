6 winners, 6 losers from Bengals preseason finale vs Commanders
- Money Mac continues to be clutch
- Johnson couldn't have done much more
- Browning won QB2 job
- Siemian probably doesn't make the team
- Taylor is clearly on roster bubble
- Disappointing preseason for Kirkland
Jordan Battle
Unlike the other "losers" listed here, Battle isn't in danger of not making the team. He's going to be on the 53-man roster. That being said, he had a tough time during the preseason finale and was at least somewhat responsible for each of Washington's first two touchdowns. He was the closest defender both times and failed to prevent the scores.
Trent Taylor
This isn't necessarily about performance but rather when he was on the field. Trent Taylor was still playing deep into the third quarter, which doesn't bode well for him when it comes to making the final roster.
With the Bengals spending a draft pick on Charlie Jones and clearly being jam-packed with depth at wide receiver, Taylor very well could be on the outside looking in when everything is said and done.
Jaxson Kirkland
A lot of Bengals fans were really excited about Kirkland after the Bengals signed him as an undrafted free agent. Well, we saw why the Washington alum might have gone undrafted, as he did not play well at right tackle at all. Kirkland went from being a guy that Bengals fans thought could be a sneaky addition to the final roster to now potentially get cut altogether.