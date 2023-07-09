6 worst Bengals teams of all time
Pain.
2002 Bengals (2-14)
We've found our way into the 2000s now but this is one of the two worst teams in Bengals history, as the 2002 team won just two games.
In Dick LeBeau's second (and what would be his final) season, the team started off with an ugly 0-7 record before blowing out the first-year Houston Texans for their first win of the year. The offense was in the bottom-five and the defense was the worst in the league. Yes, even worse than the expansion Texans.
The Bengals started three different quarterbacks in 2002 with Jon Kitna being the best. Gus Frerotte and Akili Smith also took snaps and this was Smith's final year in Cincinnati. Finishing with the worst record in 2002 netted the Bengals the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft where they took USC Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.
2019 Bengals (2-14)
You don't have to go back very far to find one of the worst seasons in Bengals history. Following the parting ways of Marvin Lewis, the Bengals hired Zac Taylor and the beginning of his coaching tenure did not go well.
The Bengals won just two games in 2019 and started Taylor's tenure with an 0-11 record. This was the worst start in franchise history. The offense ranked as the third-worst behind Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley quarterbacking the team. The defense was also bad. The whole team was just bad.
The only benefit to the 2019 season is that the Bengals clinched the number one pick and had the honor of taking Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The rest is history.