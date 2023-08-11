7 Bengals we hope play well vs Packers in preseason opener
- QB2 love
- Backup OT
- Rookie first-rounder
- RB competing for roster spot
- Seventh-round rookie
- Former third-round pick
By Glenn Adams
Myles Murphy
As a first-round pick, all eyes will be on defensive end Myles Murphy. The former Clemson Tiger was drafted 28th overall to help boost a struggling pass rush that finished 29th in sacks last year.
Cincinnati’s defense was excellent last season. If the Bengals can get a consistent pass rush from someone else besides Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, that could send their performance to another level. That starts with Murphy.
Furthermore, fans want to know that their team got the right guy in the draft. They want to boast that their guy was the "steal" of the first round. Murphy has a chance to become that for fans of the Bengals if he can come out of the gate and bring down a Green Bay quarterback multiple times.
Also, how will the coaching staff use him? Do they count on him to be an edge rusher, or will they have him work as a pass-rushing defensive tackle? If he lines up on the interior, how will he perform? We will start getting the answers when Murphy lines up against the Packers.
Fairly or unfairly, as a first-round pick, fans will expect him to play well. Let’s hope he looks like everything we imagined when the team selected him.