7 Bengals we hope play well vs Packers in preseason opener
- QB2 love
- Backup OT
- Rookie first-rounder
- RB competing for roster spot
- Seventh-round rookie
- Former third-round pick
By Glenn Adams
Chris Evans
With Joe Mixon not playing and Trayveon Williams nursing an injury, this preseason game has a chance to be all about Chris Evans. As the only veteran who will play in this first matchup, we should expect him to get plenty of opportunities to run the ball.
Evans has only 17 career carries for 77 yards, all coming in his rookie season. This first preseason game will be critical for him to show that he can carry the load as the primary ball carrier and continue to be a receiving threat out of the backfield. There is a good chance he will have more rushing attempts against Green Bay than he has in his career so far.
It is also an important game for his place on the depth chart. Mixon is the unquestioned starter. Veteran Willams and fifth-round rookie Chase Brown also want to be Mixon’s backup. Williams is listed as the backup on Cincinnati’s initial depth chart. Because of Williams’ injury, Evans has a shot to impress the coaches.
Behind Evans will be rookies Chase Brown, Jacob Saylors, and Calvin Tyler Jr. Look for them to play a lot versus the Packers, even more so next week if Evans does not start strong against Green Bay.