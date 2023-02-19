7 potential left guard options for the Bengals in 2023
4. Cody Mauch
A fan-favorite for anyone who followed along with Senior Bowl festivities, Cody Mauch could continue the tradition of a North Dakota State offensive tackle joining the Bengals and winning the starting left guard job.
The Draft Network has Mauch's best NFL fit as a guard or a swing tackle so if they draft him and don't use him at left guard, perhaps he can be one of the backup options at the two tackle spots. Either way, Mauch is someone the Bengals could definitely use on their roster.
3. Cordell Volson
While Cordell Volson put together a decent rookie campaign, especially for being a fourth-round pick, it feels as though he's already hit his ceiling. He's 25 years old and probably isn't the long-term answer at left guard for this team.
I don't ultimatly see the team signing a free agent to replace Volson but the draft isn't out of the question. If they're able to land one of the other two guys I have ahead of Volson on here, his days as a starting left guard could be numbered.
If the Bengals do end up keeping Volson at left guard, however, it's not the end of the world by any means. He did enough as a rookie to show that he could be trusted in a starting role.