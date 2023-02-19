7 potential left guard options for the Bengals in 2023
2. O'Cyrus Torrence
I'd be fine with either O'Cyrus Torrence or Andrew Vorhees joining the Bengals roster because either guy presents an upgrade over Volson at left guard. The good thing with Torrence is that he could be a starter at either guard position so if something happens to Alex Cappa again, Torrence could slide over to right guard and Volson would step into his old role.
Torrence had some limitations in pass-protection during the 2022 season but seemed to shed those labels with his performance at the Senior Bowl. He really had people drooling over the possibility of their team adding him in the first or second round of the draft.
1. Andrew Vorhees
What stands out the most about Andrew Vorhees is his versatility. During his time at USC, Vorhees played at tackle and both guard positions but he is projected to be a starting left guard in the NFL. With the Bengals holding a late first-round pick, they could select Vorhees and lock him in or they could risk letting him make it to the second round and miss out on him. Trading back could be an option too.
Either way, Vorhees is hopefully someone on their draft board. Just check out what Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network had to say about him:
"Expectations for Vorhees should be that of a player who can make an instant impact up front. There are lapses in his game that come with prolonged blocks in pass protection but his abilities in the run game and in slide protection jump off the screen as winning qualities that should offer a notable boost to an NFL franchise quickly. Given his expansive experience as a Power 5 starting lineman, Vorhees should be well-seasoned to take to the NFL game quickly."- Kyle Crabbs