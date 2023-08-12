7 things we learned from Bengals' preseason opener vs Packers
- Dax Hill the only starter to play
- Bengals have their starting right tackle
- Go off, Tycen Anderson!
- There were injuries, unfortunately.
- Who stood out in a good way?
- Who stood out in a bad way?
- Did either QB seize the day?
Tycen Anderson with a strong impression
The star of the preseason opener was easily Tycen Anderson, who had a pair of interceptions, including one that he took to the house.
Anderson's first interception was a pick-six off of Packers backup quarterback (and Cincinnati native) Sean Clifford. His second pick was also off of Clifford and while it didn't go for six points, it was still impressive work by Anderson.
Coming into this game, it felt as though Anderson would make the 53-man roster but his performance in this game all but guaranteed that he would. He definitely made the most of his limited time on the field.
Injuries occurred...
Unfortunately, just because the games don't count in the preseason doesn't mean that injuries that take place in the preseason don't count either. The Bengals weren't able to entirely avoid the injury bug, seeing Joe Bachie, Yusuf Corker, Allan George, and Tanner Hudson all suffer injuries at some point.
Bachie is the most notable name here and the likeliest out of this bunch to make the 53-man roster. Bachie had a chest injury, Corker had a hamstring issue, and Hudson landed hard after a catching a pass from Jake Browning and attempting to hurdle some defenders.
Corker is going to have a tough time making the team considering he was low on the depth chart to begin with, Anderson's big night, and now this injury. Hudson hopefully can show something in the final two preseason games if healthy because tight end is a pretty wide-open position for the Bengals.
George's injury appeared to be near the end of the game, as he was spotted in the blue tent and then headed toward the locker room.