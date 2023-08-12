7 things we learned from Bengals' preseason opener vs Packers
- Dax Hill the only starter to play
- Bengals have their starting right tackle
- Go off, Tycen Anderson!
- There were injuries, unfortunately.
- Who stood out in a good way?
- Who stood out in a bad way?
- Did either QB seize the day?
3 of 4
Standouts not named Tycen Anderson
We all know that Anderson was the star of the show but who else upped their stock? I'm not going to discuss Evan McPherson and his four field goal night because we already know that he's great.
- Andrei Iosivas led the night in receiving yards with 50 off of four receptions. He was targeted a whopping 10 times.
- Chris Evans broke off a big 33-yard run that will give all of us hope for his roster chances once again.
- Jay Tufele had a really nice tackle for loss in the first half and finished the night with three total tackles. I wouldn't be surprised if he ended up making the team but the competition will be stiff.
Bad standouts
On the flip side of that, some players whose stock took a hit in this game were Jackson Carman and Sidney Jones. Carman started the game at right tackle, then was swapped out for D'Ante Smith, and then was inserted back into the o-line at right tackle in the fourth quarter. He didn't look good.
As for Jones, he got beat on a touchdown and despite being in the right spot, that's going to be something that could haunt him. He didn't have anything impressive about his night while guys like D.J. Turner and D.J. Ivey had positive moments.