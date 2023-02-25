8 easiest roster decisions for the Bengals in 2023 offseason
7. Sign Mike McGlinchey
The best right tackle available in free agency is Mike McGlinchey, who was the ninth overall pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He really hit his stride this past season, posting a 71.5 grade from PFF.
In 1,036 snaps (all played at right tackle), McGlinchey surrendered six sacks and was a strong run-blocker landing a 73.3 grade from PFF in that department. He was flagged 10 times, which was tied for the eighth-most in the league.
If the Bengals decide that Collins isn't the answer at right tackle anymore, McGlinchey needs to be who they zero in on. He's projected to earn a four-year deal worth $59.4 million with an annual salary of $14.8 million, according to Spotrac. This would be worth it for Cincinnati because it'd give them their right tackle of the future.
6. Draft the best player available at No. 28 overall
With a late pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and several directions the team could go in, it'd be wise for the Bengals to simply forget about what position they need the most and go with the best available player.
If a tight end is the top prospect, draft him. If a tackle is sitting there at the top of the board when the Bengals are drafting, take the guy. If it's a safety, it doesn't matter that the team spent a first-round pick on the position last year, do it again.
Part of being a good team means that the Bengals will be drafting late almost every year so it's time to make the most of it. Go and get the best player left on the board.