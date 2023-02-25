8 easiest roster decisions for the Bengals in 2023 offseason
1. Extend Joe Burrow
Here we are, the easiest roster decision for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 offseason and that's pay Joe Burrow. This could be a tricky situation because the Bengals need to pay their quarterback and also hope to keep key players but the guy has proven that he deserves whatever contract he wants.
In the two years that he's been healthy, Burrow has led the Bengals to two AFC Championship games and took the team to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. While the Bengals have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, they're as close as they've ever been and Burrow is why.
It's not going to be cheap to keep Burrow in Cincinnati long-term but the Chiefs have shown that teams can be competitive even after signing their franchise quarterback to a long-term deal, winning the Super Bowl in what some deemed to be a "rebuilding" year for them. Patrick Mahomes was in the first year of his 10-year deal and Kansas City parted ways with key players in the offseason yet they still won it all.
The Bengals can't let there be any drama when it comes to extending Burrow. Pay the guy what he wants. He's earned it.