8 pending free agents in Super Bowl LVII that the Bengals would love on their roster
T.J. Edwards
The Bengals have to decide if they're going to re-sign Germaine Pratt and also if they're wanting to extend Logan Wilson. That means they'll be focusing on the linebacker position in free agency and might be keeping a close eye on T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, the next two players on our list.
The Eagles previously signed Edwards to a one-year deal and he made the most of his opportunity in 2022, tallying 67 tackles, eight defended passes, six interceptions, and one sack in 12 games. He's going to make a lot of money this offseason and rightfully so.
Contract Projection: 3 years, $40.5 million ($13.5 million per year)
Kyzir White
Sticking with the linebackers in this game, Kyzir White would be a more affordable option at the position in free agency. He won't make the same dough that his teammate will but he still put together an impressive 2022 season with 110 tackles, seven defended passes, and 1.5 sacks.
Even if the Bengals can re-sign Pratt, I'd still be down for them to bring White in. He's clearly a good tackler, is solid against the run, and would be an excellent addition to this defense.