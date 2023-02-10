8 pending free agents in Super Bowl LVII that the Bengals would love on their roster
Javon Hargrave
The Bengals are paying their defensive line too much money for them to be a middle of the pack unit. Javon Hargrave wouldn't come cheap but he'd boost that d-line tremendously. Hargave racked up a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and had 16 hits on the quarterback.
The problem with Hargrave is that he's going to be expensive even with him arppoaching the age of 30. I don't see the Bengals being suitors for him but this article is simply about pending free agents from Super Bowl LVII that the stripes would want to have on their roster.
Contract Projection: 3 years, $55 million ($18.33 million per year)
Brandon Graham
It's highly unlikely that Brandon Graham will leave Philadelphia but he'd be a nice fit for Cincinnati if he did decide to play elsewhere. He also had 11 sacks in 2022 and would fit perfectly in the Bengals' defense considering that he doesn't start and could rotate in when needed. He turns 35 in April though and as mentioned above, it's doubtful he signs anywhere that isn't Philly.