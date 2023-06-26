9 forgotten former Bengals who signed with new teams in 2023
By Glenn Adams
Without Googling it, do you know who Andrew Billings plays for? If you guessed the Las Vegas Raiders, congratulations, you were so close. If you guessed the Cleveland Browns, where have you been? That’s so 2021.
It is easy to lose track of where your old favorite players land in free agency once they leave your favorite team, especially when the new guys come along and sweep you off your feet. You try, but like with your high school and college best friends, years pass, life happens, and you’re left wondering, “What happened to Tom?”
We don’t know what happened to “Tom.” However, some ex-Cincinnati Bengals players found themselves in a new environment this year, and you might be wondering what happened to them. Excluding players who left this offseason, here are nine “forgotten” former Bengals who signed with new teams in 2023.
All Stats are provided by Pro Football Reference. All contract information is provided by Over the Cap.
Andrew Billings
Surely the suspense is killing you, so let’s begin with 2019 fourth-round pick Andrew Billings. The former Baylor Bear arrived in the Queen City in 2019. He would play three seasons with the Bengals, where he amassed 80 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss.
After leaving Cincinnati, the defensive tackle landed in Cleveland, where he spent the 2021 season and only played in six games and recorded one tackle. He experienced a reemergence last year with the Raiders playing 14 games and having 39 tackles and a sack.
This upcoming season, Billings will play for the Chicago Bears. His one-year deal suggests that the Bears count on him playing, as he carries a $2.3M dead cap penalty if he doesn’t make the team. Another ex-Bengal turned Bear, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, is also on the roster and is looking to hang around for a second year in the Windy City.