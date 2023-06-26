9 forgotten former Bengals who signed with new teams in 2023
By Glenn Adams
Cedric Ogbuehi
Tell us you don’t really care about your quarterback without telling us you don’t care about your quarterback. That is what the Miami Dolphins continue to do as they laughably attempt to assemble an offensive line in front of Tua Tagovailoa.
In their latest foray into the acquisition of disappointing pass protectors, they signed former Bengals first-round draft pick, Cedric Ogbuehi.
In general, Miami's pass protection has been awful recently. Drafting Liam Eichenberg in the second round of the 2021 draft was a bit of a head-scratcher. But with the team using draft capital on Eichenberg and signing players like Ogbuehi, Dolphins fans should not expect better.
Hopefully, for Tagovailoa, last year’s acquisition of Terron Armstead and this offseason’s addition of Isaiah Wynn will help provide much-needed protection for a QB who needs more than most.
As for Ogbuehi, he will look to stick with his sixth team in six years as a backup right tackle. After telling the Bengals he belonged at left tackle, he called playing on the right side, "Something I like more." Insert side-eye emoji here.