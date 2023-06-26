9 forgotten former Bengals who signed with new teams in 2023
By Glenn Adams
Billy Price
Speaking of former Cincinnati first-round offensive linemen who did not work out, Billy Price has found a new home.
Last season, the former Ohio State center played in the desert of Arizona. In 2023, he will call New Orleans his home.
In what felt like absolute thievery in real-time, the Bengals shipped off Price to the Giants for defensive tackle B.J. Hill. Cincinnati won that particular 2021 exchange.
New York’s General Manager who oversaw that trade, Dave Gettleman, is no longer in charge.
As for the Saints, they will not count on Price to shake up the starting lineup and will likely use him as a backup center and guard if he makes the final 53-man roster.
Riley Reiff
Continuing the offensive line theme, former Bengals free agent tackle Riley Reiff recently found a new home with the Patriots.
At a time when the Bengals were desperate to find competent offensive line play, Reiff came in and provided some stability at tackle. While his performance was not perfect, it was better than what they had before.
The former Bengals tackle signed with Chicago in 2022 after leaving Cincinnati. He started 10 games for the Bears.
New England hopes Reiff will come in and play a significant role along the offensive line, so much so that they gave him a $5 million contract. Unfortunately for him and the Patriots, things have not worked out thus far. Reiff has already been regulated to the second-team after performing poorly in the team's minicamp.
If the situation does not improve and the Patriots decide to move on from Reiff after training camp, it will come with a dead cap hit of $4.15 million. With his potentially poor performance or release, his signing could be a costly mistake for the Patriots. Hopefully, for Reiff, he can turn things around in training camp.