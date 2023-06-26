9 forgotten former Bengals who signed with new teams in 2023
By Glenn Adams
Andy Dalton
Yes, it is easy for some to forget. Others still have no idea it occurred. However, there indeed exists a time when Joe Burrow was not the Bengals' quarterback. Have a seat, take a deep breath, and eat a saltine if you feel light-headed.
Once upon a time, before the arrival of young Burrow, there was a man by the name of The Red Rifle, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs four straight years, including during his rookie season.
However, after spending nine seasons as the Bengals’ QB and never being able to get the team past Wild Card Weekend, Andy Dalton took his talents to Dallas, Chicago, and New Orleans for one year at each stop. Along with Hayden Hurst and Vonn Bell, the ex-Bengal signal-caller has landed in Carolina.
With the Panthers, Dalton will most likely serve as a veteran mentor to 2023’s first-overall draft pick, Bryce Young, and last year’s third-rounder, Matt Corral. Dalton is a capable starter if either needs more time to develop.
Josh Johnson and Jeff Driskel
Two more ex-Bengals quarterbacks also found new homes this offseason. The oft-traveled Josh Johnson went from San Fransisco to AFC North rival Baltimore. Another duel-threat QB, Jeff Driskel, left Houston for Arizona.
Driskel’s one-year stint with the Bengals was short but memorable. He will battle it out with David Blough and Colt McCoy to be Kyler Murray’s backup.
Johnson played one year in Cincinnati in 2013. In 2023, he will fight for the backup spot along with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.
Bengals fans will not be upset about the guys on this list landing on new teams. It has been several years since they played for Cincinnati and most did not set the world on fire while they were here.
Nevertheless, it is good to know they are still in the league. For better or worse, they make up part of the Bengals' history and a few gave fans some great memories.