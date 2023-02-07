9 potential right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023
8. Darnell Wright
The Bengals haven't been great at finding starting-caliber offensive linemen in the draft so that's why I only have one draft prospect here and why he's so low on the list. Darnell Wright is worth mentioning though because he has experience at both tackle spots.
Ideally, the Bengals would play him at right tackle but it's never a bad thing for a player to have experience at multiple positions along the o-line. The Draft Network has Wright as their No. 57 best prospect overall and sixth-best offensive tackle prospect.
7. Jawaan Taylor
One of the many free agent targets on this list, the second-best right tackle option in free agency is Jawaan Taylor who has spent his entire four-year career in Jacksonville. Taylor was a second-round pick and hasn't missed a start since joining the Jags four seasons ago.
While Taylor is an appealing option, he's expensive and lousy in run blocking. PFF projects him to earn a four-year deal worth $57 million ($14.25M per year) while earning $33.5 million in guarantees. That's a lot of dough to shell out on a guy who isn't very good at run blocking. He's an excellent pass blocker though so that could be enough for him here.