9 potential right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023
6. Kelvin Beachum
Kelvin Beachum is an affordable option for the Bengals at right tackle if they do decide to move on from Collins. Beachum has made an excellent name for himself despite being a seventh-round pick in 2012, working his way from a backup to a starter.
This past season, Beachum started all 17 games at right tackle for the Cardinals and finished with grades of 70.6 (overall), 76.4 (pass blocking), and 59.6 (run blocking). Beachum's PFF grades are better than Collins in the overall and pass-blocking department but worse in run blocking.
He's projected to earn a two-year deal worth just $3 million with an annual salary of $1.5 million. This would be a bargain of a deal but would Beachum be enough of an upgrade? That's what Cincinnati needs to figure out.
5. Mike McGlinchey
I'd love for the Bengals to be aggressive and spend big bucks on Mike McGlinchey but that's not very Bengals-like. He's projected to earn a massive four-year deal worth $62 million and an annual salary of $15.5 million.
McGlinchey was a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2018 and while he hasn't necessary lived up to the first-round hype, he's coming off an excellent 2022 campaign. PFF gave McGlinchey grades of 71.5 (overall), 65.5 (pass blocking), and 73.3 (run blocking), indicating that he's good in both the run and pass game.
I'd like to put McGlinchey higher on the list but I can't see Cincinnati breaking the bank for a right tackle when the one they signed a season ago is still under contract.