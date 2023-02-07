9 potential right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023
4. Kaleb McGary
Another more expensive option for Cincinnati is Kaleb McGary, who is projected to earn a four-year deal worth $52 million and an annual salary of $13 million per year. If the Bengals don't want to spend as much money on a guy like McGlinchey, perhaps they could look into signing McGary, who actually has better grades from PFF but hasn't played as well in the past.
The Bengals didn't get the top names in free agency last offseason but still got decent players in Ted Karras and Alex Cappa. I could see them being interested in McGary because he's not as expensive and had a solid season. He'd make me a bit nervous considering how lousy he was in pass-blocking the year before but hey, clearly he's capable of good play at right tackle.
3. Cameron Fleming
If the Bengals want to look into a cheaper option, Cameron Fleming might be someone on their radar. Fleming played left and right tackle for the Broncos in 2022 and finished the season with respectable grades from PFF (72.6 overall, 74.1 pass blocking, and 67.8 run blocking).
Fleming is only projected to earn a two-year deal worth $5 million. This would be a riskier signing because while the PFF grades are good, Fleming allowed seven sacks in 2022 and was also flagged six times. Is he worth a bargain deal?