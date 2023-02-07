9 potential right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023
2. Jermaine Eluemunor
Another bargain option for the Bengals to consider is Jermaine Eluemunor, who mostly spent time at right tackle in 2022 but also took snaps at left tackle and right guard. He finished with solid PFF grades of 75.3 (overall), 76.1 (pass blocking), and 75.7 (run blocking) while surrendering just three sacks. He was penalized 10 times, however.
A projected contract number for Eluemunor is two years $7.5 million with $3.75 million per year. He'd be a solid swing tackle option for this team.
1. La'el Collins
For now, I'm putting La'el Collins at No. 1 simply because he's under contract for two more years and the team might want to give him another chance. If they draft someone to help on the o-line, keeping Collins would be an insurance policy for them.
Collins talked the talk coming into Cincinnati but he didn't walk the walk. His injury at the end of the year didn't help his case as injuries and inconsistencies led to the Cowboys parting ways with him last spring. Bengals fans saw both of those firsthand.
I still won't be shocked if Collins is the starting right tackle when the season begins but we'll see what kind of moves the team makes this spring.