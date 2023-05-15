A look at how some former Bengals did in the XFL
The XFL season is over and the Arlington Renegades (who finished 4-6 in regular season play) are the first champions of this third rendition of the spring football league. The league did see ups and downs, as the first few weeks and the playoffs have seen solid ratings, though, through the middle of this campaign, those ratings did slip from week 5 onward in the regular season.
What's important, however, is that the league managed to successfully get through its inaugural season, which is more than you can say for other leagues such as the infamous Alliance of American Football league in 2019 or the XFL reboot in 2020, the latter due to COVID, naturally.
And if you don't consider it a success, the players at least certainly do, as a lot of their careers will benefit from their time in the XFL as NFL teams call on them and allow them the chance to prove their worth at the highest level of American football. And just maybe, among these players who'll get a shot (or in some cases a second chance) at playing in NFL, we might see a few former Bengals back in the league.
Let's see how these four did in their XFL stints, and speculate if they'll get a contract from a major franchise.