A look at how some former Bengals did in the XFL
A.J. McCarron -- St. Louis Battlehawks
A name that many of you will recognize after he filled in for an injured Andy Dalton back in 2015, the last time the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback was in stripes was in 2017, and the last time he was on an NFL roster was in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons. So, how'd he do in the XFL?
Well, he won the Most Valuable Player award, so I'd say pretty good!
While his team might've missed out on postseason play-- despite finishing 7-3-- McCarron saw a lot of success in his play individually. In nine games, the former Bengals QB threw for over 2,100 yards on 68.8% completion with 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Safe to say, he had a stellar year for the Battlehawks.
Out of everyone who will be named in this article, McCarron easily has the best chance of being signed back on an NFL roster. Most likely as a backup, though he could get decent playing time, similar to another former XFL quarterback who shined in the spring league, P.J. Walker.
If the Bengals hadn't already signed Trevor Sieman as their first QB off the bench, I would've liked to see McCarron back in Cincy to play behind Burrow, but so be it.
A career revival is likely in the works for the XFL MVP.