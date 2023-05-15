A look at how some former Bengals did in the XFL
Brian Hill -- St. Louis Battlehawks
We don't have to go anywhere for this next entry, as the running back ended up playing on the same team as McCarron and, likewise to McCarron, had a rather successful season in the XFL! Not as successful, but successful all the same.
Although Hill, who spent a brief time in Cincinnati in 2018, only got into the endzone twice-- one receiving, one rushing-- he finished third in the league in rushing yards with 425 on 4.72 yards per carry average. He also did damage through his receiving game too, catching 24 passes for 205 yards and, as mentioned above, recording one score.
Unfortunately, with how saturated the running back market is in the NFL, he might not be getting a call this off-season, however, you can never know for sure. Maybe he gets signed to a team's practice squad and works his way up the depth chart. We'll have to see!