A look at how some former Bengals did in the XFL
Jordan Evans -- Seattle Sea Dragons
Evans was drafted by the Bengals out of Oklahoma in 2017 and spent five years in Cincinnati, playing 65 games during that period. In those 65 games, he recorded 127 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions. I thought he'd be a sleeper pick to have a great year in the XFL. Was I correct in my guess?
Unfortunately, that'd be a no. Evans played and started in just four games, and in those games, his lone recorded stat was 13 tackles. He is still on the team as of my writing this, so maybe there's hope he has a great second year, but I definitely don't expect him to get any calls from an NFL front office as he didn't prove much at all with the Sea Dragons.
Josh Malone -- N/A
The most disappointing of these four, Malone only played four games for the runner-up D.C. Defenders before being released. I was hoping the former Volunteer would have a good year in the XFL, as I had high hopes that he'd end up being a surprise hit for the Bengals when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, but it ended again in disappointment for Malone.
In those four games, the former Bengals wideout caught just one pass which went for 18 yards. Not exactly stats that are going to catch the eyes of many NFL teams. Considering he didn't even finish a full season in the XFL, Malone naturally has the lowest chance of getting a call from any NFL team this off-season.
Maybe he gets another shot in the USFL, however that league is currently in its fifth week and, as far as I can tell, Malone is not on any USFL rosters at the time of me writing this.
Regardless of how their seasons went, I wish these players the best of luck in their future endeavors, whether they be football related or not.