Aaron Rodgers shares special text he sent Joe Burrow after gutsy win over Rams
"That's what great competitors do."
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to secure their first win of the 2023 regular season even with a banged-up Joe Burrow. The former number one overall pick was questionable coming into the game but he suited up and did enough to help his team win.
While yes, the defense was the biggest reason why the Bengals won this game, Burrow deserves props for going out there despite potentially risking further injury. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided some insight on what Burrow is going through during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"I don't think people realize how much pain and limited mobility he was in." Rodgers said on the program.
Rodgers also said that he texted Burrow and applauded him as a competitor. "That's what great competitors do. They show up and play through the pain and don't make it a big deal."
Aaron Rodgers applauds Joe Burrow for playing in Week 3
This isn't the first time that Rodgers has praised Burrow. When the two teams squared off in 2021, Rodgers said that he was "a Joe Burrow fan" but told the young quarterback to "just slide".
Rodgers joined the Jets this offseason but was injured just four snaps into his Jets career and is out for the season.