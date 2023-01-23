AFC Championship Betting Bonus: Bet $5, Win $150 if Joe Burrow Throws for 1 YARD!
After the Bengals were disrespected by oddsmakers all week with one of the most surprising lines of the season, Cincy is back in the AFC Championship game thanks to a thoroughly dominant dismantling of the Bills. FanDuel Sportsbook has a sensational NFL promo to celebrate the huge performance: Bet $5, Win $150 if Joe Burrow throws for at least ONE YARD vs. the Chiefs!
Find out below how to claim this incredible offer and my best bet for the huge game.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel and wager $5 or more on any Bengals vs. Chiefs bet, you’ll win $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your bet! That’s a +3000 odds win GUARANTEED!
Just follow these steps and that $150 is yours:
- Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit $5 or more
- Wager at least $5 on any Chiefs vs. Bengals bet
Then, your job is finished! Whether you win or lose that initial wager, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets to use freely! All you need is a single passing yard from Burrow and you're set.
You can swing for the fences without fear, knowing you’ll be a winner regardless! Either you’ll win and get those winnings PLUS $150 or you’ll lose and still get $150!
You must be a new FanDuel user to claim this sweet promo. Sign up for FanDuel now to get $150 guaranteed for any Bengals vs. Chiefs bet!
Before my best bet, here are a couple of other sweet offers you should claim too:
Best Bengals vs. Chiefs Bet
Another week, another line of disrespect for the Bengals. With all due respect to Patrick Mahomes, Burrow and the Bengals have three straight wins over him and he had two functioning legs in all of those games! Now, he's only got one and the Chiefs' offense should be limited as a result.
At the least, the Bengals have great value as short underdogs against a team they've found great success against. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo should be much-discussed this week, as he always seems to call near-perfect games against top QBs.
Bengals fans should have faith in Anaurmo's ability to limit Mahomes, especially considering he won't be 100%.
In the Bengals' last nine games as an underdog, they've covered the spread every single time and won six of them outright. They're also 7-1 in their last eight games against the Chiefs, who are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall.
Trust Burrow and Cincy to earn a second straight trip to the Super Bowl.
Don't lock your Bengals bet in until you've first signed up for FanDuel Sportsbook and secured your guaranteed $150. All you need is a single passing yard and you're winning BIG!
The AFC Championship game is finally here and the last thing you want to worry about is your bankroll. Make sure you take advantage of FanDuel's generosity and sign up right now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER