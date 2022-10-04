AFC North head coach power rankings: Zac Taylor is arguably worst in division
The AFC North is an interesting division as of now with the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns all sitting atop the division with a 2-2 record. The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the bottom with a 1-3 record with their lone win coming against our Bengals.
With the first quarter of the season in the books, let's rank the head coaches in the division. Where will Zac Taylor end up?
AFC North Head Coach Power Rankings
1. Mike Tomlin
2. John Harbaugh
3. Zac Taylor
4. Kevin Stefanski
Some Bengals fans might be annoyed to see Taylor as low as he is here but can you really blame me?
Tomlin, who I put at No. 1, might be leading the worst team in the division as of this writing but the guy has never finished a season as the Steelers head coach with a losing record. Hell, the Steelers haven't had a losing record since 2003.
As much as Bengals fans hate to admit it, the Steelers are a well-run organization and that starts with coaching. There's a reason they've only had three different head coaches since 1990 and it's because they're one of the best-run organizations there is.
Tomlin proved how solid of a coach he is when he led a Steelers team led by a guy named Duck Hodges to an 8-8 record. That's not an easy task.
I would hear arguments for putting Harbaugh in the top spot because he's also a very good coach and the Ravens are also a well-run organization. The team continued to battle last year despite all of the injuries they dealt with and still narrowly missed out on the playoffs. That comes down to coaching, folks.
I put Taylor over Stefanski only because of the success the Bengals had last year in making it to the Super Bowl. Stefanski is the only coach in the division that hasn't led his squad to a Super Bowl yet and while Taylor didn't win it, getting the Bengals there wasn't an easy feat considering their history.
Stefanski has made the Browns relevant but until the Browns have more success in the playoffs, I can't put him over Taylor just yet. I absolutely would understand if people swapped the two, however.
What do your head coach power rankings look like?