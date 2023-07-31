AFC North head coaches ranked from worst to best in 2023
3. Zac Taylor
People won't like me sticking Zac Taylor here but let me explain. After a really bad first year that saw the Bengals win just two games, the team secured the No. 1 overall pick and the right to select LSU's Joe Burrow. The rest is history.
Burrow got injured halfway through his rookie year, which led to another disappointing season for Taylor. He entered the third year of his head coaching career on the hot seat and thankfully for him, it clicked for Burrow and the rest of the team.
After two bad years, the Bengals made the playoffs, won their first playoff game in over 30 years, and made it all the way to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Rams. In Taylor's fourth year, the Bengals made it to the AFC Championship for the second straight year but lost to the Chiefs.
So, if Taylor has been to a Super Bowl and AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons then why is he ranked third? Well, the main reason is that the biggest reason for the Bengals' success is Burrow, not Taylor.
Don't get me wrong -- Taylor is the right coach for the Bengals. The players love him and he's passionate. The problem is that he still makes dumb mistakes in key moments and the team is definitely successful because Burrow is the quarterback.
If the Bengals win a Super Bowl this upcoming season, Taylor will move up and maybe into the top spot. For now though, he's third. That's how stacked the AFC North is in the head coach department.