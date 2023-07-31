AFC North head coaches ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Where does Zac Taylor rank?
- Who is better: Tomlin or Harbaugh?
- Who is the worst in the division?
2. John Harbaugh
It was tough narrowing down the top two spots but I put John Harbaugh in second place in the AFC North's head coach rankings. Harbaugh joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 and didn't have a losing season until his eighth year as the head coach.
Harbaugh has only had one other losing season while leading the Ravens and that came in 2021 with an 8-9 finish. Otherwise, Harbaugh has posted either winning or .500 seasons in his other 13 years at the helm in Baltimore. That's incredibly hard to do.
Harbaugh also helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in his fifth year as the Ravens' head coach and they've made it to the AFC Championship Game three times.
Since Lamar Jackson has become the quarterback, the Ravens have struggled more in the playoffs but they put up one heck of a fight against the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round this year despite not having Jackson for that game. That's a testament to Harbaugh's coaching. He's one of the best in the league.