AFC North kickers ranked from worst to best in 2023
The AFC North may have one of the more talented kicking rooms in all of football. Consistency is what is most important when determining whether your kicker is efficient or not, and if they are capable of sustaining it throughout an entire season into the playoffs.
Currently, there is a good mix of old and new. Justin Tucker and Chris Boswell have been two of the most consistent kickers of the last decade and both have the stats to prove that.
Then, you have the young legs in Evan McPherson for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Cade York who is entering his second season for the Cleveland Browns. Here are the AFC North kicker rankings from worst to best.
4. Cade York
Cade York had a very good rookie season, but he had a lot of points where he was very hit-or-miss. To top any of the other three kickers in this division, he will need to sustain that consistency over a longer period of time, especially, kicking in big moments. The Browns haven't gotten to that point with York yet.
This season could be a big year for the Browns. The roster is intact and the talent is there to do something in this conference and in this division but we must see it translate before we get ahead of ourselves.
As a rookie, York had a 75.0 field goal percentage and out of 32 attempts, he knocked through 24 attempts, according to Pro Football Reference. All together that is a fairly good year, but when you have kickers in the division that are making upwards of 90.0 at a consistent rate. It's hard to put York any higher than fourth at this moment in time.
York currently doesn't have any postseason stats as the Browns missed the playoffs last season in his rookie year.