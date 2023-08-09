AFC North kickers ranked from worst to best in 2023
3. Chris Boswell
In eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chris Boswell has a career of 86.3 field goal percentage. He has made 20 or more field goals in six out of the eight seasons. His worst career year outside of 2018, when he battled injury, came last season when his make percentage dropped from 90.0 to 71.4.
Boswell is on the backend of his kicking career, but he is still very effective, especially within the division. He has two career games where he has made six field goals and his career high in extra points made in a single game is seven.
It's safe to say Boswell will go down as one of the better kickers in Pittsburgh's franchise history and as long as his efficiency stays afloat and he doesn't become a liability, I can't see why the Steelers would move on from him anytime soon.
Boswell's career playoff stats are as close to perfect as you can nearly be. In eight playoff games as the Steelers kicker, he has managed to be a perfect 16-16 on field goals and 15-17 on extra points.