AFC North kickers ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Justin Tucker is obviously No. 1
- Is Evan McPherson the second-best kicker in the division?
- Who is the worst kicker in the AFC North?
2. Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson came onto the scene and simply dominated from a kicking standpoint for the Bengals. He became one of the most reliable players they had in clutch situations.
In the two separate playoff runs in his first two years, McPherson hasn't missed a single field goal in the postseason in a total of seven games. He is a perfect 19-19 on field goal attempts and 12-13 on extra points. This accumulates for 69 total points he has generated for the Bengals in just the handful of playoff games he has appeared in.
In 2022, he had back-to-back game-winning kicks against the Titans to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship and then he did the same against the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl. In two seasons McPherson's field goal percentage is 83.9 and 100.0 in the postseason as I mentioned.
One of the most impressive stats that McPherson has managed is his efficiency from 50+ yards. He is 14-16 in his career from 50 yards and beyond. He was 5-5 last season in those instances. His career-long currently sits at 59 yards.
McPherson is the clear-cut number two at this point in time. He doesn't have the résumé Boswell has yet, but entering this season, most would take McPherson over Boswell or York.