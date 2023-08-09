AFC North kickers ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Justin Tucker is obviously No. 1
- Is Evan McPherson the second-best kicker in the division?
- Who is the worst kicker in the AFC North?
1. Justin Tucker
Justin Tucker is old reliable at this point and he somehow continues to get better. With the way he continues to produce, there may not be a question of who the greatest kicker of all time is when it's all said and done. Tucker is simply automatic.
In 401 total field goal attempts, Tucker has made 363 of them. He has a career 90.5 field goal percentage in 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
He is a career 57-80 from 50+ yards and he currently has the longest make in NFL history at 66 yards. He has only missed five extra points in his entire career out of 418 attempts.
Tucker has amounted to just over 1,500 total points for the Ravens' offense. His postseason stats are not quite as good but they are still very effective. He is 15-19 on field goals in 11 career games and he is perfect on extra points making 29 of 29. He has generated 74 points for the Ravens in his postseason career and remains the best kicker in the AFC North and all of football.