AFC North offensive lines ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Where do the Bengals rank?
- Two teams have top-10 OLs
The Cincinnati Bengals have learned the hard way that an offensive line can make or break your season. While the team was able to overcome their lackluster o-line in the 2021 season, it cost them in the waning moments of Super Bowl LVI.
Last offseason, they added three new faces in free agency to help bolster the o-line and while it took a bit for the unit to gel, they started to look as good as fans were anticipating. Sadly, injuries put a damper on that and once again, the offensive line was the Bengals' kryptonite in the playoffs.
We know all about the Bengals' offensive line but how does it stack up against the rest of the division? Let's rank every AFC North o-line from worst to best.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Give the Steelers credit -- They made an attempt to get better up front this offseason, signing Isaac Seumalo to man the left guard position and spending their first-round pick on Broderick Jones, who will be their left tackle. Rookie left tackles are hit-or-miss but if Jones pans out, the Steelers won't be sitting in last here very long.
The rest of the projected starting o-line is Mason Cole at center, James Daniels at right guard, and Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle. Daniels was a great acquisition for Pittsburgh this past season, as he didn't allow a single sack.
Truthfully, the Steelers could probably be in third on this list but I put them in the four spot because they're going to have a rookie left tackle and you never know how that's going to go.