AFC North offensive lines ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Where do the Bengals rank?
- Two teams have top-10 OLs
3. Cincinnati Bengals
Somehow after another season of trying to improve the offensive line, the Bengals still only boast the third-best o-line in their division. Both tackle spots will be switched up, as Orlando Brown Jr. is in town to man the left tackle position and that will move Jonah Williams over to right tackle.
Left guard will continue to be Cordell Volson's position, Ted Karras will snap the ball at center, and Alex Cappa will hopefully have another solid year at right guard. The reason I put Cincinnati in the three-spot over Pittsburgh is because they signed the best offensive lineman in free agency.
Brown allowed just four sacks throughout the entire 2022 season and will hopefully give the Bengals the left tackle they've been desperately searching for. Also, this could end up being a great thing for Williams, as he might fare better on the right side as opposed to the left. He had a rough 2022 but he can make up for it if he balls out at right tackle.