AFC North offensive lines ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Where do the Bengals rank?
- Two teams have top-10 OLs
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with their fair share of injuries over the past few years but their offensive line has continued to perform. This year, it'll be headlined by left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played in double-digit games for the first time since 2019.
Stanley was dominant in his return to the Ravens' o-line, notching a 70.9 overall grade from PFF. Next to him at left guard is Ben Cleveland who will replace Ben Powers. At center is Tyler Lindebaum, who Bengals fans desperately wanted their team to draft in 2022 if given the chance. The Iowa product had a stellar rookie season, grading out at 74.7 from PFF.
Former Bengals draft pick Kevin Zeitler will line up at right guard and Morgan Moses will slide into the right tackle spot. Stanley is obviously the standout here and while injuries have been a problem for him, if he and the rest of this o-line can stay healthy, the Ravens might have one of the best units in the entire league.