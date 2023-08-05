AFC North offensive lines ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Where do the Bengals rank?
- Two teams have top-10 OLs
1. Cleveland Browns
As much as it pains me to say it, the Browns have the best offensive line in the AFC North and potentially even the AFC. Joel Bitonio had an All-Pro season at left guard this past year and that was with the Browns' o-line not living up to the hype a season ago.
At the tackle spots are Jedrick Wills, a former first-rounder, at left tackle and Jack Conklin at right tackle. Ethan Pocic returns to snap the ball and Browns fans are hoping he builds off of his terrific 2022 campaign. At right guard is Wyatt Teller, who finished the 2022 season with a 70.3 overall grade.
Wills had the lowest PFF grade in 2022 with a 62.9 and that's still pretty dang good. If this unit can play to their potential, the sky is the limit for the Browns offense.
While the Bengals come in third on this list, they still have a solid offensive line entering the 2023 season. Hopefully, that's the difference between winning the Super Bowl and watching the game from their homes.