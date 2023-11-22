AFC North Power Ranking after Week 11: Ravens Reign, Bengals Battling
- Bengals in last
- Ravens at the top
By Glenn Adams
Heading into Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, the AFC North was still the best division in football, with three teams in the playoff picture and the Cincinnati Bengals just a game back of the final spot.
After the conclusion of Week 11, every team in the division still has a chance to get into the playoffs. The road will be more daunting for some teams than others. Nevertheless, while it appears that Baltimore will run away with the division, there is still hope for the Browns to overtake them. And while all might seem lost for Cincinnati, they still have a shot at getting to the postseason.
However, as the AFC North Power Ranking after Week 11 will point out, the Bengals have their work cut out for them, whereas the Ravens maintain their taloned grip on the division.
4) Cincinnati Bengals
Maintaining their fourth-place position in the AFC North power rankings are the Cincinnati Bengals. This is a position that they are all too accustomed to being in in the 2023 season.
The Bengals went into the game against the Baltimore Ravens with everything to gain. Instead, as it turns out, they also had almost everything to lose.
The Ravens earned the season sweep against the men in stripes, winning the highly anticipated Thursday night matchup. Barring a colossal collapse of epic proportions from Baltimore, the AFC North title appears out of reach for the Bengals’ paws.
However, Cincinnati is only 1.5 games back of the final playoff spot currently held by the Pittsburgh Steelers. It just so happens that they play each other this coming Sunday. So, while recovering from your Thanksgiving food comma, enjoy what should be a great matchup between these two divisional rivals.
Cincinnati will be playing to keep their playoff hopes alive. And with some help from other games, the Bengals could find themselves right back in the playoff picture.
It will be interesting to see how the team responds after the loss of Joe Burrow. We know the players are going into the games wanting to win. Hopefully, the coaches will have a plan to put the players in the best position to succeed without their star quarterback.