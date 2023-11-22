AFC North Power Ranking after Week 11: Ravens Reign, Bengals Battling
- Bengals in last
- Ravens at the top
By Glenn Adams
3) Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the third spot in this week’s power ranking.
Last week, we questioned how the Steelers continued to rack up victories despite their abysmal point differential. We posed the question: at what point will this catch up to them? Now, some Steelers players are openly asking the same thing.
After a frustrating loss to the Cleveland Browns, where the Steelers only scored 10 points, running back Najee Harris voiced his displeasure with the current state of Pittsburgh’s offense.
Harris’ frustration is understandable. Pittsburgh’s offense has made a calling card out of being stagnant for three and a half quarters before coming alive in the final quarter of games. Much like Cincinnati’s defense forcing a red zone turnover, that can’t be a game plan.
Yet it had worked out so far this season for the Steelers, who entered the game with a 6-3 record. But after another loss in the division and falling out of the playoff picture, frustrations are bubbling, and it is only a matter of time before the defense starts looking at the offense sideways if it has not already begun.
Their next opponent is the Cincinnati Bengals. This is a must-win game for the Steelers if they want to have any shot at the AFC North crown. However, they would be wrong to underestimate a desperate Bengals squad fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive with a backup QB.