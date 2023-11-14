AFC North Power Rankings after Week 10: Bengals lose ground
- Bengals back in last
- Ravens narrowly hanging onto the top spot
By Glenn Adams
After Week 10, the AFC North remains as murky and packed as it has all season. The division has three teams in the playoff picture as the Bengals fall behind. The division also boasts the two best defenses in the league.
As this NFL weekend showed us, what the best division in football will look like at the end of the season is far from being decided. Determining which of these divisional foes will be holding the crown as the King of the North becomes more difficult with each passing game.
But for now, here is where the Bengals, Browns, Ravens, and Steelers stand in the AFC North Power rankings after Week 10.
4) Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
After two weeks of not being in the cellar of the AFC North Power rankings, that is where the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves after their loss to the Houston Texans.
The Bengals had a promising start against the Texans, but that did not last long. Houston was up 20-7 in the third quarter but the Bengals fought back and tied the game 27-27 with 1:33 left in the contest. The Texans promptly drove down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal with no time left.
Because of the Ravens’ loss, the Bengals missed a golden opportunity to come within one game of the division-leading Ravens. Cincinnati also lost out on keeping up with the Steelers and the Browns in the standings.
Furthermore, not only did the Bengals lose the game versus the Texans, but they also lost their place as the last playoff team to Houston.
Their problems don’t end there. Cincinnati is 0-2 in divisional games and 1-4 within the conference. The Texans, Titans, Ravens, and Browns all hold every conceivable tiebreaker over the Bengals. Every team ahead of the Bengals has a much better conference record than Cincinnati, which sits at 1-4 in conference games.
It is not all doom and gloom for Zac Taylor’s squad. They are only one game out of the playoff picture. They are two games out of first place in the AFC North. So, the Bengals still have an opportunity to salvage this season after a disappointing loss. However, their comeback season must start on Thursday, when they take on the Ravens.
3) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
For once, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not have to wait until the fourth quarter for their offense to come alive. That was good news for them, as they only managed six points in the second half but that was enough to defeat the Green Bay Packers, 23-19.
With their victory, the Steelers hold on to second place in the division and fifth place in the playoff picture. However, they still have not shown enough to surpass the Browns or Ravens in the AFC North Power Rankings.
Their -26-point differential remains the worst among the teams in the playoff picture. They rank 29th in points scored. To their credit, they continue to earn the most important stat: wins.
At a certain point, it would be logical to expect such a bad point differential to catch up with a team but nothing has been logical about Pittsburgh’s season this year. Perhaps the explanation is in Mike Tomlin’s magic and ability to, as he often says in his post-game press conferences, “not to blink” in late-game situations.
That could change when they go against their rival, the Cleveland Browns, in their next game.
2) Cleveland Browns (6-3)
Up 14-0, it seemed as if the Baltimore Ravens were set to run away with the game and the AFC North. However, the Cleveland Browns were able to come back late versus their divisional rival. The Browns beat the Ravens with a walk-off field goal to win 33-31.
Down 17-3 after the first quarter, the Browns slowly fought back in the second and third quarters before the floodgates opened in the fourth. Cleveland scored 16 points in the final stanza to claim their victory over the Ravens.
Cleveland’s offense and defense scored a touchdown in the fourth to complete their comeback victory.
While the win was critical for their chances to win the AFC North, the Browns could not overtake the Ravens in this week’s power rankings.
Cleveland is 1-1 versus Baltimore this season. Both teams also share a 2-2 divisional record. Where the Browns fall behind and why they remain in second place in this week’s power rankings is due to their winning percentage and point differential.
Cleveland’s next game is against the Steelers. Hopefully, that game will be for a share of the AFC North lead. If that is the case, the Cincinnati Bengals will have already defeated the Ravens on Thursday night.
1) Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Finally, the Baltimore Ravens continue to hold down the top spot in the AFC North Power Rankings despite their loss to the Browns.
The Ravens’ defense opened the scoring with a pick-6 from Kyle Hamilton. Then, it was the offense’s turn to get in on the act with a 39-yard touchdown run from undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell.
Unfortunately for Baltimore, but mercifully for the rest of the division, the ‘Elves’ completed their comeback and were able to loosen Baltimore’s voracious grip on the division. Now, for the first time in several weeks, there is hope for the Browns, Steelers, and Bengals to catch and possibly surpass the Ravens in the next couple of games.
Still, for now, the Ravens are in second place in the conference and at the top of the best division in the NFL. Furthermore, they are playing championship football, as they boast one of the best defenses in the league. They also rank first in total rushing yards and second in yards per attempt.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also playing extremely well this season. He ranks third in completion percentage, fifth in yards per attempt, and has the tenth-highest QB rating this season.
Baltimore and Cincinnati are coming off tough losses heading into their showdown on Thursday night football. The rest of the AFC will hope the Bengals can hand the Ravens their second consecutive loss. Cincinnati must win to keep the hope of winning the division alive.