AFC North Power Rankings after Week 10: Bengals lose ground
- Bengals back in last
- Ravens narrowly hanging onto the top spot
By Glenn Adams
1) Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Finally, the Baltimore Ravens continue to hold down the top spot in the AFC North Power Rankings despite their loss to the Browns.
The Ravens’ defense opened the scoring with a pick-6 from Kyle Hamilton. Then, it was the offense’s turn to get in on the act with a 39-yard touchdown run from undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell.
Unfortunately for Baltimore, but mercifully for the rest of the division, the ‘Elves’ completed their comeback and were able to loosen Baltimore’s voracious grip on the division. Now, for the first time in several weeks, there is hope for the Browns, Steelers, and Bengals to catch and possibly surpass the Ravens in the next couple of games.
Still, for now, the Ravens are in second place in the conference and at the top of the best division in the NFL. Furthermore, they are playing championship football, as they boast one of the best defenses in the league. They also rank first in total rushing yards and second in yards per attempt.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also playing extremely well this season. He ranks third in completion percentage, fifth in yards per attempt, and has the tenth-highest QB rating this season.
Baltimore and Cincinnati are coming off tough losses heading into their showdown on Thursday night football. The rest of the AFC will hope the Bengals can hand the Ravens their second consecutive loss. Cincinnati must win to keep the hope of winning the division alive.