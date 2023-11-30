AFC North Power Rankings after Week 12: Bengals might need to get used to cellar
It's no surprise who's in last...
By Glenn Adams
3) Pittsburgh Steelers
It was a challenging week for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
First, the Steelers lost a close matchup to the Cleveland Browns, 13-10. After the game, frustrations surrounding the team’s offensive performance began to rise to the surface. It was reported that wide receiver Diontae Johnson had to be pulled away from an unnamed member of the coaching staff. Later in the week, offensive coordinator Matt Canada was relieved of his duties.
The news continued to roll in on Saturday when it was reported that Johnson and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had an altercation in the locker room after the loss to the Browns.
But all is seemingly well for Mike Tomlin’s squad after their victory over the Bengals. Heading into Cincinnati after the Bengals placed Joe Burrow on IR was a wonderful time for the Steelers to bring good vibes back to Pittsburgh just in time for the holiday season.
The Steelers did away with the Bengals 16-10, earning another win within the division and conference. They jumped up two spots to the fifth seed in the playoff picture. And just in case you did not hear, their offense had its most prolific yardage output in 58 games.
Still, they have the worst point differential of any team in the playoff picture and their offense ranks 28th in points scored. But none of that matters as long as they keep winning.