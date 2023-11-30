AFC North Power Rankings after Week 12: Bengals might need to get used to cellar
It's no surprise who's in last...
By Glenn Adams
2) Cleveland Browns
It was all good just a week ago for the Cleveland Browns. They were riding a three-game winning streak, with two of those victories coming against AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That run, despite their most recent loss to the Denver Broncos, allows Cleveland to hold on to second place in the AFC North Power rankings.
Unfortunately for the Elves, the game against the Broncos might not be the only thing they lost on Sunday. Star defensive end Myles Garrett left the game against the Broncos after he heard a pop in his shoulder. He is now listed as day-to-day on the injury report.
Starting rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol, and his status for Cleveland’s next game is up in the air. Amari Cooper was also injured on Sunday and is day-to-day.
Still, not much is going to change for the Browns moving forward. They will turn to either PJ Walker or Joe Flacco at quarterback if Thompson-Robinson can’t play.
No matter who their QB is, they will rely on their formidable rushing attack and vaunted defense to carry the load. Cleveland’s defense ranks second in expected points added and yards per play. That, along with their victories over the Ravens and Steelers, is enough to keep them in front of the Steelers in this week’s power rankings.