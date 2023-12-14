AFC North Power Rankings after Week 14: Bengals claw out of cellar, Ravens fly high
It's much warmer outside of the basement.
By Glenn Adams
2) Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns continue their second-place hold on the AFC North Power rankings. This is where they have been since Week 6 and where they will remain for at least one more week.
Even though the Browns spent most of the season ahead of the Steelers in the power rankings, Cleveland trailed Pittsburgh in the actual standings. That is, until this week. Cleveland took their rightful place as the second-best team in the division thanks to their Week 13 victory and the Steelers’ second straight loss.
Yet, the Browns barely missed out on being knocked down a peg after winning a close game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-27.
The rest of the AFC North should not count on getting any help from the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Browns are the favorites in that matchup. However, the odds are not as heavy in their favor as you might have thought.
Looking ahead, Cleveland’s final regular season game against the Bengals is setting up to be a critical game that could determine seeding for the Browns and if the Bengals make the playoffs.