AFC North Power Rankings after Week 3: Bengals still in the basement
- A win wasn't enough to move the Bengals out of last place
- We have a new number 1!
By Glenn Adams
The AFC North power rankings after Week 3 are changing. Now, there is a new team at the top. However, the same team and the seller end up in the same position. Heading into Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, here are where the AFC North Power Rankings stand.
Statistics are provided by Pro Football Reference
4. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a much-needed win after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 19 to 16. However, this is not enough to get them out of the basement of the AFC North power rankings.
Unfortunately, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with a calf injury that is still hampering his performance. With a restricted quarterback comes a limited offense. However, Ja’Marr Chase still put up big numbers with 12 catches for 141 yards.
The highlight of the Bengals game against the Rams was their defense. They got to Matthew Stafford for six sacks and added 10 QB hits. Logan Wilson came away with two interceptions, cementing himself as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Since he’s been drafted, only one linebacker has more interceptions than he does.
However, despite Cincinnati’s offense looking competent and its defense playing outstandingly, they have not done enough to pull themselves from the bottom of the AFC North power rankings.
As Burrow becomes healthier and the offense starts to look like it did in the previous two seasons, expect the team from the Queen City to pull themselves out of the dungeon.