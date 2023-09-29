AFC North Power Rankings after Week 3: Bengals still in the basement
- A win wasn't enough to move the Bengals out of last place
- We have a new number 1!
By Glenn Adams
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Coming in third in this week's power rankings are the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Steelers were victorious with a score of 26-22 against their rival Cleveland Browns. This past weekend, Pittsburgh won over the Raiders, 23 to 18. However, their victories were less impressive than the Ravens and the Browns.
Because of tiebreakers, Pittsburgh sits atop the AFC North. However, their defense has surrendered more points to opposing offenses than any other team in the division (70). They have scored fewer points than the Ravens and Browns.
The Steelers rank 22nd in the NFL with a point differential of -14. That is, by far, the third-worst point differential in the division.
They are getting excellent individual play from their big-name players, which is to be expected with their talented roster. T.J. Watt sits alone at the top of the NFL with six sacks and 12 QB hits.
Steelers fans should not be upset about being overtaken by Cleveland and remaining behind Baltimore in the power rankings. This has a chance to change on October 8th, when the Steelers and Ravens go head-to-head in a pivotal AFC North battle. More importantly, first place in the Week 5 Power Rankings (and the division) could be at stake.