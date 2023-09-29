AFC North Power Rankings after Week 3: Bengals still in the basement
- A win wasn't enough to move the Bengals out of last place
- We have a new number 1!
By Glenn Adams
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are moving down one spot after holding down the top spot of the AFC North power rankings the first two weeks.
In Week 3, Baltimore had a chance to go 3-0 for the season and was favored against the Indianapolis Colts. However, unfortunately for them, the Raven Flock were upset in overtime.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with an impressive stat line, throwing for over 200 yards and rushing for over 100. Yet, his QBR of 58.9 left something to be desired. Nevertheless, his 608 passing yards rank 23rd in the NFL, just above Burrow’s 563, 24th in the league.
There is a tie for first place in the AFC North standings with three teams at a record of 2-1 after Cleveland and Pittsburgh won their games this weekend.
The Ravens currently have the ninth-best point differential in the NFL at +16. However, that is far below the reigning number-one team at the top of the AFC North Power Rankings this week.
The Ravens Flock may be disappointed by falling to second place in this week’s Power Rankings but the team has a chance to rectify the situation when they take the next club on this list on Sunday afternoon.