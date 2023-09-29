AFC North Power Rankings after Week 3: Bengals still in the basement
- A win wasn't enough to move the Bengals out of last place
- We have a new number 1!
By Glenn Adams
1. Cleveland Browns
Taking over for the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North power rankings are the Cleveland Browns.
The only loss on the Browns' schedule this season is versus the Steelers. Other than that, the Browns have put together impressive wins over their opponents.
In their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Browns dominated the Titans and came away with a 27-3 victory.
The Browns now have the fifth-best point differential in the league at +48. That is by far the best point differential among the AFC North teams.
They are doing this despite Cleveland surrendering 12 sacks, the fourth-most in the NFL. However, they have individual players who are stepping up this season.
Amari Cooper leads all AFC North receivers with 243 receiving yards. Myles Garrett continues to dominate with 4.5 sacks, ranking third in the NFL. He is second behind Watt with 10 QB hits.
The Browns have a chance to cement themselves as the best team in the AFC North on Sunday when they face off Sunday with first place in the division.
It is an important weekend for the AFC North. The Bengals need to win and require help to scale the AFC North rankings next week. Let's hope this weekend works out in Cincinnati's favor.